Shamrock Rovers star Jessica Hennessy relishing Shelbourne clash

Shamrock Rovers defender Jessica Hennessy expects fireworks in today’s top of the table clash with Shelbourne (2.0).

The Hoops are back in the Women’s Premier Division for the first time in nine years and made headlines over the off-season after signing high-profile names from rival clubs, with the majority now on semi-professional deals.





Shels suffered more than most over the winter losing several key players to Rovers, including Ireland internationals Abbie Larkin and Jess Gargan, as well as Amanda Budden, Lia O’Leary and Shauna Fox.





Both sides have won their opening two games so far, with this afternoon’s clash representing a good opportunity to lay down an early marker in the title race, as Shels eye a third successive crown.





“I will say there will be a few scraps,” laughed Hennessey, speaking at the launch of TG4’s coverage of the Women’s Premier Division, with today’s clash the first of 12 live games being broadcast this season.





“But that’s football. We don’t mind. Shelbourne will put it up to us, but we’re going to put it up to them as well. It’s going to be tough. There’s a lot of words you could use to describe it (the rivalry).





“It’s early days, but you saw last season that anything can happen. Any team can creep up and you wouldn’t even notice them. It’ll be a good test for us because we’re a new team and still need time to gel. It will be good to see where we are.”





Westmeath native Hennessey earned a move to Tallaght following a standout campaign with Athlone Town last season, which saw the Midlands club finish three points off the title and reach a first FAI Women’s Cup final.





The 22-year-old, who earned a place on the 2022 Team of the Year, believes the set-up at Rovers is the best in the league and is pleased with how Collie O’Neill’s new side are gelling.





“Everything has stepped up a level,” said Hennessy, who also represented the Westmeath senior footballers.





“It’s such a professional set up. I think that’s what Rovers are trying to do in the league, step up everyone’s game. We train three nights a week instead of two nights (with Athlone).





“The training is way harder, there’s more football and even gym before training too. I wouldn’t be used to that in Athlone, we never did that. I have settled in really well and the girls have made me feel so welcome.





“We knew we were going to get a good crowd because it was our first home game,” she added, after Rovers defeated Treaty United 6-0 last weekend in front of over 800 fans.





“The crowd just builds the atmosphere and really drives you on. Hopefully we will keep getting those numbers for all our games.”





The defender also lauded her manager O’Neill, and says the equality between the men’s and women’s sides at the club makes a big difference.





“Collie is great, this is the first women’s team he has trained,” said Hennessy, with the former UCD boss in charge of Rovers’ first women’s side since 2013/14.





“He’s so good at the tactical side and video analysis. If you ever have a problem, you can go to him straight away. He’s very fair and everyone has started off on the same level.





“Everything is the same. Whatever the men have, we have. Whatever gear they have, we have. We train at the same spot. It’s very good to see because in a lot of teams, the men would have more than the women. That’s just the era we’re in now, but hopefully Rovers can change that.”





Hennessy’s immediate focus will be on today’s eagerly-anticipated Tolka Park clash. Will the back-to-back champions come out on top, or will the newcomers show they mean business this season? Expect fireworks in Drumcondra.



