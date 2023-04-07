Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne: Stadium sizes stunting growth of League of Ireland

Jack Byrne believes the growth of the League of Ireland is being limited by the restricted size of the stadiums.

The Shamrock Rovers playmaker is looking forward to playing in front of another sold-out crowd in Dalymount Park when the Hoops land in Phibsborough to lock horns with Bohemians on Friday night.

But there will only be 450 Rovers fans in attendance because Dalymount is limited to 5,000 spectators in its current guise.

Winter changes have allowed Bohs to make additional room for home fans but the disappointment for Byrne is that thousands of fans who would like to be present cannot be accommodated.

“If we could bring 4,000 to Dalymount and they could bring 4,000 to Tallaght, they would,” said Byrne.

“There is frustration around the fact that some of the stadiums are not able to hold these crowds.

“I just think that the league now compared to the one I came back to (in 2019), the standard of player, the professionalism, the crowds, it’s just gone to another level. I think if we could move on some of the stadiums, it would really help.”

The capacity at Tallaght Stadium will reach the 10,000 mark this summer when the fourth stand is completed, but Bohs’ scope for growth at Dalymount Park will be limited until the entire stadium is renovated.

Rovers travel to Dublin 7 tonight in the unusual position of chasing their arch rivals with Bohs top of the table with six wins from seven and ten clear of the defending champions.

However, Byrne is confident that Rovers will turn the corner because statistics are showing they aren’t doing much wrong.

That extends to his own performance with Byrne hopeful that a strong 2023 can propel him back into Stephen Kenny’s thoughts.

He admits that his first year back in Ireland after an aborted stint in Cyprus was a personal struggle even though the club won the title and qualified for the group stages of European football.

Byrne knew he was short of his best. A back problem which dated back to 2020 ruined his stay in Cyprus – with Mick McCarthy’s swift exit after signing him hardly helping – while he was afflicted by various problems last term.

“I don’t think I’m at my optimal level but I think I’m going in the right direction,” says Byrne. “I didn’t enjoy it (last year). I had moments of the season where I was doing okay but especially playing in Europe, I was nowhere near where I thought I should have been. That’s why I came back to the club. I knew we had an opportunity to play European (Conference League group) football but it came at a stage where I wasn’t physically myself.”

Byrne turns 27 later this month. He was capped under both McCarthy and Kenny but has not been in contact with the latter recently.

He refused to be drawn on whether he retains ambitions of playing overseas again, stating that it’s dangerous to plan too far ahead in football, but admitted that he hasn’t given up hope of an Irish recall.

“Of course I feel I can affect games at any level. But it’s up to me to show that over a consistent period of time,” he said.

“Stephen has always been really good with me, to be fair. When I was in Cyprus and had the injury and was around it a bit more than I am now, he was always on the phone and checking up on me.

“I have played with a lot of those players before, Josh (Cullen), Jayson (Molumby), all the lads.

“I think I could definitely add something if I am at it. But it’s just up to me being at it.”

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Live on Virgin Media Two, 7.45