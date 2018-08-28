Shamrock Rovers snatch win against leaders Dundalk with controversial late penalty

An injury time penalty from Dylan Watts secured Shamrock Rovers an unlikely win in Oriel Park against Dundalk and reignited the Premier Division title race.

An injury time penalty from Dylan Watts secured Shamrock Rovers an unlikely win in Oriel Park against Dundalk and reignited the Premier Division title race.

A victory for Dundalk would have seen Stephen Kenny's side pull six points clear of Cork City but instead John Caulfield's men remain just three points adrift after tonight's dramatic finish.

The visitors struck first after just one minute when Roberto Lopes headed Shamrock Rovers in front. The home side equalised through Michael Duffy, whose shot found the net ten minutes after half time after taking a big deflection.

Dundalk looked the more likely to score thereafter until referee Rob Harvey pointed to the spot in injury time, ruling that Sean Gannon fouled Ronan Finn. The Dundalk players were furious but Watts took the opportunity to fire home and claim all three points at the death for Shamrock Rovers.

Online Editors