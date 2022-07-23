Shamrock Rovers slip up at home as Drogheda United strike late to snatch point

Shamrock Rovers dropped two points in the title race as Evan Weir’s late equaliser earned a point for ten-man Drogheda United.

Substitute Aidomo Emakhu’s late header looked to be the winner at Tallaght Stadium, before Weir’s driving volley on 87 minutes saw the points shared in a tightly-contested game.

After Dundalk’s win on Friday night, the pressure was on Stephen Bradley’s side to keep the distance on the chasing pack, as they returned to league action for the first time in three weeks.

Emakhu missed a glorious chance to win it on 94 minutes but dragged his effort wide. There will also be concerns about Roberto Lopes’ fitness ahead of their Champions League tie on Tuesday, as the centre-back left the pitch injured soon after the restart. Rovers now sit seven points clear of Dundalk in second.

After defeating the champions in May, Drogheda produced a determined display and nearly broke the deadlock on 50 minutes, as Keith Cowan and Adam Foley saw their efforts cleared off the line. Weir received a second booking after scoring for a foul on Andy Lyons, but the Louth side held on for a point, 14 points clear of ninth.

It was the visitors who started brighter, as Darragh Markey broke free on five minutes and sliced his shot wide. The Louth side applied some early pressure as Poynton and Dayle Rooney threatened, but the champions soon settled.

Richie Towell sent his shot just over, before Colin McCabe denied Burke on 35 minutes with a strong hand. Dylan Watts got himself into a great position late in the half but blazed the ball over following neat link-up play by Burke and Lyons.

Rory Gaffney was introduced at the restart, and almost made an instant impact but couldn’t keep his shot on target. The Hoops survived a scare minutes later as Burke cleared Cowan’s header off the line before Roberto Lopes heroically denied Foley’s follow-up. Mannus had to be alert to deny Clarke’s diving header on the hour mark, as the hosts found themselves frustrated.

Gaffney was inches from nodding in Lyons’s dangerous cross minutes later. Markey was close to putting the Louth side ahead on 75 minutes, but Alan Mannus gathered the ball just in time.

The breakthrough came on 80 minutes as Sean Kavanagh’s terrific cross was headed home by Emakhu. Rovers joy was short lived though, as Weir’s powerful strike at the death earned a point for Kevin Doherty’s side.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Gannon, Lopes (Hoare 53), Kavanagh; Lyons, Towell (Gaffney 46), O’Neill, Farrugia (Grace 60); Burke (Ferizaj 71), Greene (Emakhu 60), Watts.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Weir, Quinn, Poynton (Noone 81), Cowan; Rooney (Grimes 81), Markey, Deegan, Clarke, Foley (Brennan 70); Williams (Lyons 74).

REF: Derek Tomney.