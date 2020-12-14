Shamrock Rovers sign free agents Sean Hoare and Chris McCann

Sean Hoare of Dundalk, left, pictured in action against Arsenal last week, has signed for Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers have completed the signing of Dundalk defender Sean Hoare just eight days after his goal sent the FAI Cup in the direction of the Lilywhites.

Free agent Hoare has opted to join the league winners despite holding talks with Dundalk about staying.

He came off the bench to put Dundalk ahead in the FAI Cup Final and also grabbed a late consolation against Arsenal last Thursday to finish his time with the Lilywhites.

Rovers have also announced the signing of former Premier League player and MLS Cup winner Chris McCann, a Dubliner who was most recently with Oldham Athletic.

Hoare's arrival is a coup for Rovers who capitalised on the instability at Dundalk to make a move for the ex-St Patrick's Athletic defender.

He has been a long-term target for Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and will suit the Hoops' preference for a back three with his athleticism and versatility.

"Sean fits everything we do," said Bradley.

"We tried to sign Sean a few years back and we didn’t get him but we’ve always liked him. He fits our type of profile for a defender and he’s very versatile. He’s a good age as well so he’s one we’ve liked for quite some time. He’s only 26 but he has a lot of experience.

"We’ve seen over the years in the league that he’s very good in both boxes at set plays. He’s very good defensively and attacking so he strengthens us in that department as well. There’s so many attributes and areas that we liked about his game, there’s many reasons we wanted him and that was just one of them."

Hoare said: "It's a decision I haven't taken lightly. I've had successful years at Dundalk, I've enjoyed my time there and I wouldn't have a bad word to say about the club but I feel now is the right time to move on. Now is the time for a new challenge."

Rovers' status as the Irish entrants in the Champions League appealed to Hoare who thinks they have the opportunity to emulate Dundalk's run to the group stages this year.

Hoare's father Mick played for Rovers in the John Giles era, and there's also a family link with Finglas lad McCann who hails from a family of Hoops supporters.

McCann played Premier League in his youth after starring in Burnley's charge to the top flight under Owen Coyle.

Injury stalled his career but he had a resurgence in America, winning the MLS Cup with Atlanta United in 2018.

"He had a lot of interest in England and he had a lot of offers but his family are life-long Shamrock Rovers fans," said Bradley.

"He’s watched us play the last 12 months or so and really liked how we play. Once we spoke to him, he knew a lot about us to be fair to him. It was just about getting it moving and thankfully we were able to get it done.

"You have to be careful when you’re looking at players from abroad, especially ones who have had good careers like Chris.

"But when you speak to people to who know him, people who have coached and managed him, you get a real sense of what he’s about. And then when you speak to him it only takes you a few minutes to see that he’s a proper man and wants to do it right.

"He’s played in a number of positions. In the MLS he played left wing-back, he’s played left-back, centre-half and in midfield so I think that shows his quality.

"He’s game intelligent and has so many attributes that fit what we do and he brings a lot of experience, know-how and quality so I’m delighted. He’s that experienced professional who has played at a really high level in his career and he’ll bring that with him to us. That can only be a positive."

Online Editors