Shamrock Rovers sign former Ukrainian youth international Viktor Serdeniuk

Shamrock Rovers believe that new signing, former underage Ukraine international Viktor Serdeniuk, will fit in straight away with the Hoops.

The 26-year-old midfielder was capped at youth level, in the same side as Oleksandr Zinchenko, and played first team football for Chornomorets Odesa.

Having lived in Ireland for a spell following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serdeniuk will try to force his way into the Rovers side

"We were contacted about him a few weeks ago and did our research on him, then we got him in, and we have liked what we have seen," says manager Stephen Bradley.

"We kept him training with us for the last few weeks and the deal was pretty straightforward.

"We feel that he fits into the squad well, he helps us and improves us, and we’ll hopefully see that between now and the end of the season.

"He’s a central midfielder that has the attributes that we look for in players in that position, so we’re looking forward to getting him started with us and seeing what he brings to the team."