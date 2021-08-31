Shamrock Rovers sign Barry Cotter to fill Liam Scales void

Shamrock Rovers have moved to plug the gap left by the departure to Celtic of Liam Scales as the Premier Division champions have signed ex-Ipswich Town man Barry Cotter.

The Clare native made the breakthrough at senior level with Limerick FC in 2017 and earned a move to Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town in January 2018. He made just two league appearances for the Tractor Boys and was released earlier this year.

He was linked with a number of cross-channel clubs but Rovers have lured the 22-year-old back to Ireland, adding some badly-needed cover to their defence which was down to the bare bones for last week's FAI Cup clash with Bohemians due to injuries to Sean Hoare, Lee Grace and Sean Kavanagh, while Scales - an ever-present for the Hoops in the league - is now a Celtic player.

Rovers hope to have the defender's international clearance in time for him to feature away to Finn Harps on Friday.

Bohemians have boosted their attacking options with the signing, from Middlesbrough, of Ireland youth cap Cole Kiernan.

“Cole comes to the club having been through the academy at Sunderland and more recently with Middlesbrough’s U23s," says manager Keith Long.

“He will provide us with options up front and will add different qualities to help the team as we enter the last few months of the season. We are looking forward to working with him, and we hope that the potential he has can be realised with us in a new environment.”