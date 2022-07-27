Shamrock Rovers set to sign former Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary

Shamrock Rovers are set to announce the signing of ex-Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary after he left Scottish top-flight side St Johnstone for family reasons.

Cleary joined St Johnstone on a two and a half year deal in January and went straight into their side, playing a big part in their successful attempt to avoid relegation.

However, the 26-year-old informed his employer earlier this month that he needed to go back to Ireland because of personal circumstances and St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirmed earlier today that they had agreed to the request.

Rovers have moved quickly to tie up a deal for Cleary, and it’s a timely arrival given that key centre half Roberto Lopes is out for the next 8-10 weeks with a knee problem.

The Hoops made a late play to recruit Cleary over the winter, but the former Liverpool trainee wanted to give it another crack across the water.

However, he is now set to commit his long-term future to the League of Ireland champions and he will be strengthen their hand for the attempt to reach group-stage football in Europe.

Cleary posted a tweet earlier today thanking St Johnstone for how they handled his situation.

“Loved my time at St Johnstone. Massive thanks to the gaffer and the club for understanding my season,” said Cleary. “Best of luck to all the lads for the season ahead. I will be supporting from afar.”

Meanwhile, Dundalk have announced the arrival of Norwegian winger Runar Hauge on loan from Hibernian.

He joins his clubmate Stephen Bradley, who has thrived on loan with Stephen O'Donnell's side this term.

The 20-year-old signed for Hibs from Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt in January but was flagged as one for the future.

He will now continue his education with the Oriel Park club, their second arrival of the day after the signing of Robbie McCourt from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed.

The latter has arrived for an undisclosed fee and compensates for the Louth club's inability to keep hold of June player of the month Mark Connolly. He has been recalled by parent side Dundee United, who are in talks with Derry City about a permanent transfer - a deal that is yet to formally get across the line but is expected to happen with the Candystripes willing to stump up the necessary finances.

However, Dundalk are set to land English midfielder Alfie Lewis from Plymouth. He joined Plymouth from St Patrick's Athletic in January, but was unable to force his way into their side and has opted for a reunion with Stephen O'Donnell instead of a return to Inchicore and other options.