Shamrock Rovers set to open 2022 treble bid with clash against UCD

SHAMROCK Rovers will begin their title defence with a home game against newly-promoted UCD at the start of the 2022 League of Ireland season.

The new league campaign kicks off on February 18th and will finish on November 4th, with the FAI Cup final down for November 13th.

To avoid controversies of recent seasons involving international call-ups, where games were postponed or else clubs had to play on without players who had been selected for international duty, there will be a break in the season for the international window in March and a mid-season break from May 28th to June 9th.

Aside from Rovers' meeting with UCD, the opening weekend of the new term sees Derry City face Dundalk, a game where Derry's ex-Dundalk contingent will face up to their former club; Shelbourne host St Patrick's Athletic, Finn Harps play at home to Drogheda United and Bohemians travel to Sligo Rovers.

Week nine of the season has the first clash between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic, that fixture now with added tension since Stephen O'Donnell's defection to Oriel Park from FAI Cup winners St Pat's.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “The publication of the fixture list marks the start of the new season for many fans. We have already seen very impressive season ticket sales across many of our clubs and we look forward to a competitive and compelling Premier Division in 2022.

“Recognising the expanding UEFA club competition calendar, the growing presence of international footballers in our League now and this being a FIFA World Cup year, we sat down with the clubs, managers, players, PFA Ireland and our own National League committee before finalising this schedule.

“I wish all our clubs well for the new season and would again like to thank SSE Airtricity for their continuing support of the League of Ireland as we look ahead with great anticipation to the 2022 campaign."

The FAI added that all Premier Division games "will be broadcast live across traditional outlets and LOITV next season with details to be announced early in the new year".