Shamrock Rovers set to enter team into 2023 Women’s National League

Shamrock Rovers have announced they will be entering a senior side into next season’s Women’s National League, subject to a successful licence application to the FAI.

Former UCD manager Collie O’Neill will take charge of the side, with Rovers expected to assemble a strong squad with established WNL players. It is believed the club also have plans in place to eventually pay their players.

Rovers will hope to become the eleventh WNL outfit in 2023, and the eight in the country to have both men’s and women’s teams run by the one club.

The Tallaght club already have U-19 and U-17 women’s sides, and also recently created a girls’ development academy.

O’Neill, who led the Students to the 2018 First Division title, spoke of his pride to be appointed manager and is excited about the challenge.

“It’s a great privilege to be at the biggest club in Ireland,” said O’Neill.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of delivering on the expectation that comes with managing at such a big club. It’s an exciting challenge to put a new team together, but it’s made easier by some of the work that has gone into Rovers’ women’s section over the last few years, these players are our future. I’ll be looking to bring an attractive style of play along with an intensity to help us dominate games with and without the ball.”

Jason Carey, Head of Women’s football at the club also shared his delight of the announcement, and says he wants the women’s side to replicate the current success of the men’s.

“We want to make a big impact on the game in Ireland and having somebody of Collie’s calibre certainly gives us a great chance to do so,” said Carey.

“Collie is someone who commands a great respect within the game. He has everything we want our first team manager to be. He has a fantastic pedigree in terms of winning trophies, developing young players and playing a very attractive style of football. We feel that this appointment sets out where the club wants to be in relation to the development of the women’s game in Ireland.”

“We are very ambitious about what we want to do here. The facilities and support structures at the club are amongst the best in the country, we have seen what the club has accomplished on the boys/men’s side, and we want to replicate that success in women’s football.”