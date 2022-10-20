Shamrock Rovers set for title-race boost with return of goalkeeper Alan Mannus

Alan Mannus will be back in goal for Shamrock Rovers tomorrow as the Hoops aim to close in on a third successive league title.

Veteran Mannus had to leave the action after an hour of last week’s league game away to Drogheda United, with German keeper Leon Pohls called off the bench, and there were fears that Mannus could miss a chunk of the league run-in as well as the Hoops’ final games in the Europa Conference League.

But manager Stephen Bradley confirmed today that the former Northern Ireland international was on his way to fitness and will be back on the field for Friday's game at home to an in-form St Patrick’s Athletic.

“He’s OK, he was obviously sore last week but he’s doing alright, now so hopefully he comes through today,” Bradley said before today’s training session “He should be unless something happens today. He was in a bit of pain on Sunday when he came off but I spoke to him yesterday and he’s ready to go.”

Rovers remain six points clear of second-placed Derry City, who have a game in hand, and while Rovers face a stern test at home to St Pat’s, Derry are also wary of Friday’s opponents Shelbourne, who they will meet in the FAI Cup final next month, as the Reds have already won in Derry this season.

"We're on a very good run of form ourselves of course - we've won nine domestic games on the spin. The players are in good form and we want to keep that run going and try to make it ten," says City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

Derry host Shels on Friday and then play away to Sligo Rovers on Monday.