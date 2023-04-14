Shamrock Rovers recover from Shels shock to claim derby point at Tallaght Stadium

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's second goal during the LOI Premier Division draw with Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

One hundred years to the day since Shamrock Rovers defeated Shelbourne to win their first League of Ireland title, the latest Ringsend derby saw the points shared as the champions came from two goals down to earn a thrilling draw.

The Reds were 13 minutes from their first win over Rovers since 2012, after Graham Burke’s calamitous own goal was followed by Matty Smith’s second strike in as many games, before Burke hit back with a spectacular 25-yard effort.

But some poor defending from a set-piece allowed Roberto Lopes to level with a header and extend his side’s unbeaten run to five.

An industrious Shels outfit frustrated the Hoops for large spells, as Duff’s side took points off the champions.

Rovers struggled to impose themselves early on and paid the price as the Reds opened the scoring on 18 minutes when Smith received a short corner from Shane Farrell.

Unmarked, Smith was allowed to find a pocket of space and fire a cross, which appeared routine for Burke to clear at the near post, but the forward’s horrible attempted clearance found the back of his net.

The champions struggled to find their way past Shels’ compact set-up, with Rovers pair Rory Gaffney and Burke well marshalled.

Ireland cap Jack Byrne floated a superb cross on the half-hour mark, while Neil Farrugia’s effort from range was just over.

But just as they did in last month’s 0-0 clash, Shels’ rearguard did a fine job of frustrating Rovers, who failed to test Conor Kearns in the first half.

Bradley’s side were in need of a spark and substitute Richie Towell almost drew the hosts back level as he watched his fine header sail inches wide after the break.

But it was the visitors who doubled their lead moments later with a classic counter-attacking move as Jack Moylan flicked the ball over the head of Seán Hoare to charge forward. He squared to Smith who curled in his second of the season.

Shels were in an ideal situation but Rovers pulled one back through a stunning strike by Burke, the forward redeeming himself to bag his third goal in as many starts.

Smith had a golden opportunity to add a third for Shels but he missed Farrell’s expert cross in front of an open goal at the back post.

Duff’s side were made to pay as substitute Lopes (pictured) rose to meet Byrne’s cross to head Rovers level on 77 minutes.

Kearns did well to deny Lee Grace’s header moments later as Rovers went in search of a late winner, but Shels stayed compact to hold the champions to back-to-back draws in a thrilling derby.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary (Lopes 67), Hoare, Grace; Farrugia; Watts (O’Neill 46), Poom, Kavanagh (Towell 46); Byrne, Burke; Gaffney (Kenny 62).

Shelbourne: Kearns; Barrett, Griffin, Quinn; Farrell, McManus (Ledwidge 58), Lunney, Caffrey, T Wilson; Moylan (Leavy 81), Smith (Robinson 90).

Referee: N Doyle.