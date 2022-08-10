IT was the bookmaker promotion that functioned perfectly as the intro for pieces on what threatened to be another false dawn in the history of Shamrock Rovers.

When Michael O’Neill’s side made the breakthrough to the Europa League group stages in 2011, odds were offered on how many successive league titles would follow.

The view was that the Hoops would rule the roost for the next decade. Never mind emulating the four-in-a-row side of the 1980s. What about five, six, or even seven?

Football prize-money has inflated in the intervening period, and it was perhaps naive to think that €1m, the reward for advancement at that point, was going to be completely transformative.

Five years later, Dundalk earned close to €7m from their incredible run under Stephen Kenny and yet they would end up with little to show for it apart from the memories.

That was painful to watch for Rovers people, though, because the 2010s were supposed to be their time. But after a poor Champions League exit to Ekranas of Lithuania in 2012 – Kenny was in charge for that, the nadir of his short-lived stay – Rovers spent two years out of continental action.

In 2016, their European run began and ended with a tie against RoPS of Finland, as Pat Fenlon was sacked after the first leg with caretaker Stephen Bradley drafted in for the doomed second leg.

Late on Tuesday night, as the Rovers squad tried to process what they had achieved in North Macedonia, Bradley reflected on how it is a different club now.

Rovers are guaranteed a €3.3m cheque from UEFA for the safety net of a place in the Europa Conference League group stage that they can fall back on if they do not beat Ferencvaros in the Europa League play-off.

Further prize-money will come their way if they can get points on the board in those matches.

Following on from a summer where they netted close to €2m from Gavin Bazunu’s move from Manchester City to Southampton, the finances are starting to fall into place for a club that has speculated to accumulate with the Conference League route in mind – although Bradley stressed it wasn’t all or nothing.

He is adamant the money won’t be frittered away on first-teamers like it was in the past.

“We learned those lessons a long time ago,” he said. “We need to understand that the club hasn’t been built on group stages or nothing. We’ve had a steady plan and this has been one of our aims. We’re delighted to get there and we know how much financially it’s going to mean for the club.”

This is ominous for everyone else, much as Derry City, Dundalk and the St Patrick’s Athletic group who face CSKA Sofia tonight will have ambitions of making life difficult for them in the coming years.

It’s dangerous to make bold predictions about the future as Bradley, who has already turned down Lincoln, is sure to be on the radar of bigger operations.

The loss of a central figure can have a destabilising impact on an operation, as the previous examples of O’Neill and Kenny with Rovers and Dundalk show although there are layers to what happened with the latter.

But the confidence about where Rovers are heading comes from the structures that exist now. Rivals will point out they are fortunate to have been handed a fine stadium, yet they are doing a good job of filling it – with attendances growing.

The first crop of academy players who have come all the way through their system are starting to come to the boil.

It’s true that Bradley’s first team is an experienced one, primarily recruited from elsewhere, but there are promising youngsters on the bench – although it’s perhaps inevitable that the better ones will still be sold.

Bazunu turned out to be worth €3m to the club and there is a belief that one or two of the next generation have comparable promise.

The only misstep this year was the legacy clause in Danny Mandroiu’s contract that allowed him to leave for Lincoln for just €30,000, a mistake they are unlikely to make again.

Yet the fact that Rovers have been able to cope with his departure, a long-term setback for their main centre-half Roberto Lopes, and the unavailability of star man Jack Byrne, points to a depth.

Their progression to group-stage football via the new champions route is not a fairytale story or an incredible feat of underdogs beating the odds. Yes, the first-round draw pitting them against Hibernians of Malta was favourable, but they were seeded off the back of successive qualifications.

And, if we’re honest, the history of the game here is clubs going out of their way to trod on banana skins. Bradley’s Rovers have their eyes on the prize, they are a professional group who expected to cross this hurdle. That might just be the best thing about it.