This bore draw was good news for Shamrock Rovers as they eased their way into the second round of the Champions League Qualifiers.

Holding a three goal cushion from the first leg, Stephen Bradley’s side just needed to avoid drama in the heat of Malta and this forgettable match allows the Hoops to think about creating lasting memories from this year’s European adventure.

Progression for the Hoops sets up a second round qualifier with Bulgarian champions Ludogorets and ensures they will bank a minimum of €1.4m for their efforts this year.

But the real significance is in the doors it opens. Bradley’s charges are guaranteed at least three more ties, and a shot at making both the group stages of the Europa League and then the Europa Conference League if the premier competition is beyond them.

In simple terms, the worst case scenario from now is a two legged playoff for the Europa Conference League and the €3.3m prize that comes with it, the hurdle where the Hoops fell last year.

The security of that means Bradley’s charges can approach their joust with the Bulgarian top dogs without fear of the consequences of defeat.

They will be packing their bags again next week ahead of a first meeting with Ludogorets on Tuesday, and they will to find gears that weren’t demanded of them in this encounter.

Certainly, there should be a greater level of goalmouth activity with Rovers content to absorb any pressure their hosts were able to put on them.

In truth, that didn’t amount to much. Hibernians did start with a bit of spark with new manager Andrea Pisanu in the dugout but while they were sharper than in the Tallaght leg, they failed to penetrate save for a period just before the interval where they created a handful of chances in a sloppy spell for the Dubliners. The best of them fell to Maltese international Jurgen Degabriele who half volleyed over an excellent Gabri cross with Alan Mannus beaten.

Perhaps that served as a warning to the Hoops as they tightened things up from the restart and successfully frustrated the natives with Maltese discipline deteriorating as the minutes progressed and a comeback became even more improbable.

Indeed, the clearest opportunity after the restart fell to visiting attacker Aaron Greene who was unable to get a firm strike away when put through by Dylan Watts.

Bradley used all five subs as the minutes progressed, and the return of Jack Byrne from injury allowed their star man to get a quarter of an hour into his legs with a view to the road ahead.

He showed glimpses of the ability that will be needed for Ludogorets and beyond.

Hibernians: Kone, Z Grech (Mensah 76), Llerna (Laursen 84), Soares (Fonseca 84), Gabri (Zerefa 68); Attard (Thaylor 68), J Grech, Diakite, Vella; Degabriele, Groothusen

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon 77), O’Neill, McCann (Kavanagh 77), Lyons; Watts (Byrne 77), Gaffney (Emakhu 80); Greene (Towell 57)

Referee: M Lukjancukas (Lithuania)