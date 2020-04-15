Shamrock Rovers players take 25 per cent pay cut amid coronavirus shutdown

Shamrock Rovers players are taking a 25 per cent wage cut to allow the club to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Rovers squad were informed of the imminent change in their circumstances on Wednesday with no certainty about when the League of Ireland will return.

While the FAI remain hopeful of a June 19 return to play, that is now viewed as extremely optimistic by clubs that are struggling without budgeted match income.

Cork City and Sligo Rovers have temporarily laid off their squads, while Bohemians worked out a new pay arrangement stretched over a long period of time to factor in a season extended into December.

It's understood that the Rovers deal with their squad is a cut as opposed to a deferral but players have been informed they can make up lost income through additional bonuses if they make progress in Europe or win the league.

The Hoops are top of the table with a perfect record of five wins from their opening five games.

Online Editors