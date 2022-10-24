Shamrock Rovers park celebration talk as Derry City cling to hope

Shamrock Rovers will be champions if Derry City drop points in Sligo this evening, but Hoops defender Seán Hoare will be staying in whatever the outcome.

The defender says there will be plenty of time to celebrate if Rovers do go on to retain their crown and he shares the sentiments of manager Stephen Bradley by declaring he would prefer to seal glory on the pitch when Derry visit Tallaght next Monday.

With Rovers eight points clear ahead of Derry’s third last fixture, their game in hand on the three-in-a-row-chasing league leaders, the reality is that it would take a spectacular collapse to lose it from here.

​However, Hoare has an immediate focus on Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie with Gent, a competition where he feels the Irish side have failed to do themselves justice.

They have already been eliminated after taking a point from four matches, with an opening goalless draw against Djurgardens followed by three defeats where they failed to register a strike.

Hoare wants to make an impact against Gent before thinking about title coronations.

He thinks that Rovers would have been able to throw more of their energy into Europe if they hadn’t dropped points to suddenly make the league title race interesting, although Friday’s win over St Patrick’s Athletic coupled with Derry’s slip-up against Shels has removed tension.

“We could have wrapped it up quicker,” he says. “I’m not saying we have it wrapped up now. As long as it’s not mathematically done, we’ll keep going but we left a lot of points out there. Drogheda took seven off us and Bohs beat us when we were flying, stuff like that. We could have (secured league) and concentrated on Europe but we didn’t. If you ask the gaffer if he wanted the league or to play well in Europe, he’ll say the league. It’s just the way it went and it’s unfortunate.

“We have underachieved in the group and we want to give a good account of ourselves in the last two games even if we can’t qualify. You might never play in the groups again so you may as well go out and give it your best. Not go out on the p**s on Monday and play on Thursday, you can’t do that.”

That’s why he can see why Bradley would prefer if they won it next weekend in their clash with Derry.

“I think I would agree,” says Hoare. “It’s kind of an anti-climax to be sitting home watching it with a cup of tea and saying, ‘Alright I’ll go to bed now’. It would be nice to win it here (Tallaght) with the fans on the pitch and sell it out again.”

The Rovers squad had their first weekend off since the beginning of the European run at the start of the summer whereas Derry were in session preparing for the trip to The Showgrounds to a face a Sligo team that was part of a thrilling 3-3 draw in Dundalk.

Candystripes supremo Ruaidhrí Higgins was frustrated by the draw with Shels, the side they will meet in next month’s FAI Cup final. He has refused to rule his club out of the running for the league trophy.

“We weren’t ourselves,” he said. “If we win our next two games, it goes down to the final day regardless so it’s not over.”