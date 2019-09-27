Shamrock Rovers outclass Bohs in Dublin Derby to book first FAI Cup final place since 2010

Shamrock Rovers are back on the big stage of an FAI Cup final for the first time in almost a decade.

Shamrock Rovers are back on the big stage of an FAI Cup final for the first time in almost a decade.

And it was a moment of international class from the home-based players most recently capped at senior level who helped them get past Bohemians in this semi-final and get back to Lansdowne Road, Graham Burke’s early finish from Jack Byrne’s corner setting them on the way to a win which was sealed late on by Aaron Greene.

For the second year in a row, the Gypsies’ route to the final fell at the last hurdle, this a second successive semi-final loss for Keith Long’s side.

Bohs didn’t really turn up and didn’t do enough to win this tense, scrappy duel with their Dublin rivals as they were unable to create enough to worry Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus, though the Phibsborough camp will argue, correctly, that the corner-kick which led to that first goal should have been a goal-kick and not a corner.

But things fell apart for Bohs in the final 14 minutes, a sending-off for talisman Danny Mandroiu, a straight red card for his challenge on Seán Kavanagh, and a tap-in from former Bohs player Greene on 80 minutes sealing the win.

And both clubs are likely to face substantial fines for what happened off the field of play. The restart after Burke’s goal was delayed due to flares on the pitch thrown from the School End containing away supporters, while Rovers man Ronan Finn was targeted by objects thrown from the Jodi Stand while he tried to take a throw.

And there were nasty scenes after the second goal when a handful of home fans got onto the pitch and made their way towards the away section, a number of Bohs supporters ejected with a Garda presence needed to keep control.

Dalymount Park hosted the Cup final for seven decades but the ground’s ability to host big matches these days is severely tested by events like this derby.

The build-up had been intense, a real scramble for tickets in both camps, but sadly the affair on the field was unable to match the pre-match buzz, tension evident in every area of the surface.

Midfield had been the big area of concern for Bohs boss Keith Long ahead of the game, with key midfielders Mandroiu, Keith Buckley and Conor Levingston all carrying injuries.

Mandroiu and Buckley were deemed fit to start but it was a slog for the pair, Buckley in particular struggling with the pace of the game at times.

And Buckley was one of the Bohs players caught out by Burke’s goal, standing on the line for the home side but unable to keep out Burke’s superb header from a Jack Byrne corner.

Ronan Finn came up with a great run and move on 18 minutes but when he had the goal in his sights, the final shot lacked what was needed to bother Talbot.

Bohs had their best effort four minutes later, Mandroiu’s ball setting Ryan Graydon sprinting towards goal, but Mannus easily saved Graydon’s effort.

Mandroiu and Graydon combined again on 32 minutes to pose a threat to Rovers, but a good challenge from man of the match Gary O’Neill on Mandroiu just outside the box snuffed out the danger.

As the game dragged on Bohs just lacked the nous, and energy, needed to open Rovers up. And the home side were lucky to be still only 1-0 down on 70 minutes, when Bohs needed a fine Paddy Kirk header on the line to clear away a certain goal from Burke.

But Rovers did have another goal in them as Gypsy limbs tired, Finn with the run down the right wing and Greene with a simple, but effective, finish, as they now await the outcome of tomorrow’s semi-final between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk.

Bohemians – Talbot; Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Kirk; Buckley (Tierney 72), Allardice (Levingston 63); Graydon (Ward 76), Mandroiu, Grant; Wright.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Grace, S Kavanagh; O’Neill, McEneff; Burke (Bolger 87), Byrne, Finn (Lafferty 85); Greene (Cummins 90).

REF – R Hennessy

Online Editors