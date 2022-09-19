Shamrock Rovers old boys seal extra-time win in FAI Cup for Derry City

DERRY CITY manager Ruaidhrí Higgins says nothing would make him prouder than winning this year’s FAI Cup, after his side defeated 10-man Shamrock Rovers to reach their first semi-final since 2016.

Jamie McGonigle put the hosts ahead early on before Rory Gaffney’s second-half strike forced extra-time at a sold-out Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Strikes by former Hoops Daniel Lafferty and Brandon Kavanagh secured the win in extra-time as the Candystripes look to lift their first FAI Cup in a decade. Rovers, the 2019 cup winners, were reduced to 10 just before the break as captain Lee Grace saw red for bringing Patrick McEleney down inside the box, though Will Patching gave the visitors a lifeline when he squandered the resulting spot kick.

“It would mean the world to me,” Higgins (right) admitted after the win, with his side up against Treaty United in the semi-final on the weekend of October 16.

“I would trade in all of my players’ medals to pick up a winners’ medal at this club. It means a lot more. I’m very proud to manage this club, and nothing would make me prouder than winning a major trophy here.

“Hopefully we’ll have plenty of good nights to come. With Treaty at home in the semi, we need to remain focused and kick on.”

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley spoke of his disappointment after back-to-back defeats.

“We can’t start like we did and expect to come to places like this and win games,” said Bradley. “We will put it to bed and focus on our number one priority, which is winning the league. That starts again on Thursday.”

Derry came into the quarter-finals in terrific form, with five successive wins without a goal conceded, and they took the lead on 17 minutes through McGonigle, who nodded in Mark Connolly’s pass. Connolly could have volleyed Cameron McJannet’s expert cross but opted to knock it back to McGonigle who netted his first goal in almost three months.

Rovers had little joy going forward in the first half, with experienced defender Connolly doing a fine job of frustrating Gaffney. The hosts cut through Rovers’ back line again on the half-hour mark, but McGonigle couldn’t get on the end of Cameron Dummigan’s through ball.

Derry missed a golden opportunity to double their lead five minutes before the break, as Patching’s penalty smacked the crossbar. Rovers were reduced to 10 after Grace brought down McEleney inside the box, but the Candystripes couldn’t make the gift count.

The hosts were made to rue their several missed chances, as Gaffney levelled the tie on 66 minutes with his 11th of the season. Neil Farrugia danced his way into the opposite box and squared to Lyons, whose shot was parried by Brian Maher, as the Galway man made no mistake from close range.

The sold-out Brandywell soon found their voice again, as sub Lafferty put Derry back in front six minutes into extra-time.

The local boy shrugged off Gary O’Neill and met Michael Duffy’s corner to score his first goal of the season.

Kavanagh then played a superb one-two with James Akintunde, before the 21-year-old fired past Leon Pohls to net his first of the season.

DERRY CITY – Maher; Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney (Lafferty 73), McJannet; Duffy (Graydon 113), Dummigan, Diallo (Kavanagh 83), Patching (Thomson 71); P McEleney, McGonigle (Akintunde 71).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Pohls; Gannon, Cleary, Grace; Farrugia (Watts 97), Kavanagh, McCann (Finn 83), Lyons; Byrne (Burke 88), Gaffney (Power 88, Tetteh 105), Greene (O’Neill 40).

REF – R Hennessy.