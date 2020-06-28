Shamrock Rovers odd one out with nine LOI clubs now in agreement on Premier restart

Tallaght Stadium, home of Shamrock Rovers, lies empty and unused along with all the League of Ireland grounds. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Nine Premier Division clubs are now on the same page about the format for a return to play in 2020 with league leaders Shamrock Rovers standing apart.

But it's the stance of the FAI's decision making bodies on promotion and relegation that is set to determine the way forward with First Division teams still opposed to the solution favoured by 90pc of their top flight counterparts.

On Friday, a contingent of Premier clubs held discussions and agreed they would tell the Abbotstown authorities they would prefer if the bottom team was relegated and the First Division champions were promoted with playoffs taken out of the equation from a curtailed 18 game campaign.

That group has since swelled from seven to nine and have informed the FAI of their viewpoint. But Rovers see the picture differently and feel the right call is to stick with the original system which would see the second from bottom side face a playoff against a First Division opponent to preserve their status.

The FAI had said they would impose a solution if clubs in both divisions can't reach agreement and that seems inevitable given that the First Division sides are broadly behind a Drogheda United led plan which would see the Premier expanded to 12 teams in 2021 with the champions promoted and the next two finishers playing off against the worst two Premier sides in a process that would see just one team lose out.

Indeed, it's understood that a handful of Premier outfits wouldn't be against that idea but they had already aligned with the one up, one down group where St Pat's owner Garrett Kelleher is a strong voice.

Proponents of this view argue that a key meeting this Thursday will debate a longer term format for the league so a 12 team Premier for 2021 - with the possibility of a split halfway through - would not be out of sync with likely future plans.

However other ideas are being thrown into the mix, with the idea of resetting points aired again over the weekend, but there is widespread frustration at the feeling that debates are going around in circles and additional suggestions may only complicate matters.

The FAI have to consider their legal position in any approach they take. They do have the power to relegate any club that opts against a return. But it's technically the National League Executive Committee - which includes delegates from five sides - that have to act decisively on promotion/relegation if clubs don't agree and the fear lingers that an unpopular call would be challenged. FAI figures remain hopeful that clubs will somehow reach a compromise amongst themselves.

Another round of meetings are on the agenda for today, with Sligo Rovers the latest team to return to training over the weekend even though there's a degree of limbo around the way forward.

All of the Premier Division clubs bar Waterford have reached agreements or are very close to sealing deals around payment for the rest of the season built around the premise that the July 31 resumption happens..

But discussions took place over the weekend at First Division level where a potential complication is that professional players are in the minority compared to amateurs that have agreements based around expenses. Negotiations are required to handle the issue of back pay for the lost weeks of the season.

At top flight level, deferral agreements or alternative case by case solutions have been thrashed out where necessary.

