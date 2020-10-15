Shamrock Rovers' next three games postponed due to Covid-19 cases

Danny Lafferty, right, of Shamrock Rovers celebrates alongside team-mate Aaron Greene after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The FAI are facing the prospect of having to extend the League of Ireland season for a second time after they agreed to postpone Shamrock Rovers' next three games due to Covid-19 cases in the Hoops squad.

Rovers could potentially have secured the 2020 Premier Division title at home to Derry CIty on Friday night, of second-placed Bohemians had dropped points away to Dundalk on the same day.

But after it was confirmed that Rovers players Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene had tested positive for Covid-19, with "several" first team players also deemed to be close contacts and thus unable to play or train, the FAI agreed to postpone the Hoops' next three matches: at home to Derry City, away to Finn Harps and at home to St Patrick's Athletic, as new dates will now need to be found.

The league season had already been extended by a week to take account of Dundalk's progress in Europe and the Covid-related postponement of their fixture against St Patrick's Athletic.

"The SSE Airtricity League have postponed Shamrock Rovers' next three fixtures, including tomorrow's match against Derry City," an FAI statement said.

One positive Covid-19 case has been identified in the Shamrock Rovers squad and due to the high number of close contacts within the squad, Shamrock Rovers' fixtures will be rescheduled."

Bohemians confirmed that one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19 with another listed as a close contact but they plan to play tomorrow's game away to Dundalk.

Online Editors