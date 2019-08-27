Shamrock Rovers moved to within four points of league leaders Dundalk but Stephen Bradley's side had to work hard for their win over a resolute Waterford side who played for the entire second half with 10 men.

Shamrock Rovers narrow the gap to Dundalk as Graham Burke finds the net in hard-fought win over Waterford

The Hoops teed up Friday's derby at home to Bohemians with a 2-1 win, Graham Burke's 51st minute strike enough to earn them the points in front of 1,824 fans at Tallaght Stadium.

A poor back-pass from Robert Slevin on 36 minutes gifted Graham Cummins an opening and he didn't miss, but the lead lasted just five minutes as Dean O'Halloran headed in from a JJ Lunney free kick to level the scores. Waterford were then reduced to 10 men in first half injury time when Karolis Chvedukas was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Daniel Lafferty.

Rovers regained the lead on 51 minutes, Lafferty's cross met in the box by Burke who scored the first goal of his second spell at the club.

Rovers were unable to add to the goal tally, sub Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene with missed chances while Waterford sub Zak Elbouzedi went very close for the Blues in injury time.

