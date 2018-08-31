Shamrock Rovers move closer to European football as they cruise past rock-bottom Bray

The gate receipts from their biggest attendance of the season will offer some comfort, at least, to the treasurer at Bray Wanderers this weekend.

But Shamrock Rovers, and their bid to secure European football for next season, were the success story from tonight’s action at the Carlisle Grounds.

Rovers weathered an early storm, of sorts, to earn what turned out to be a comfortable 3-0 win, thanks to goals from midfielders Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts and Brandon Miele.

With rivals Waterford losing away to St Patrick’s Athletic, this victory for Rovers puts them into the top three for the first time this season and they can put their focus now on sealing a top-three finish and a place in the Europa League.

A healthy crowd of 1,798, by far Bray’s best gate of the year, got to see a composed and controlled display by Rovers as Bray’s fifth successive league loss edges them ever closer to the drop.

The patience of the Rovers support has been tested for long spells of an up-and-down season. And they had to be patient again last night as Bray were well in the game, and had two decent scoring chances from Jake Kelly and Sean Harding, before Rovers took the lead seven minutes before the break – captain Finn with the touch from close range.

Dan Carr is the main focus of the Rovers attack but he was the instigator here, working hard to outpace his marker and Carr’s cross into the box was met at the near post by Finn.

A penalty by Watts, awarded for a foul on the impressive Sean Kavanagh by Darragh Gibbons on 65 minutes, had Rovers 2-0 up.

Brandon Miele beat keeper Evan Moran with a shot on 76 minutes to wrap things up.

BRAY – Moran; Gibbons, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch; O’Conor; Harding, Gorman, Noone; J Kelly (Hollywood 86), Pender (Ellis 73).

ROVERS – Mannus; Boyle, Grace, Lopes, S Kavanagh; G Bolger; Coustrain (B Kavanagh 73), Finn (Shaw 78), Watts, Miele; Carr (Greene 53).

REF – R Hennessy

Online Editors