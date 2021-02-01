Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff set for €200k move to Hearts

Shamrock Rovers are set to lose midfielder Aaron McEneff to Scottish club Hearts in a deal worth in the region of €200,000 to the League of Ireland champions.

Hearts are twelve points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship and well on their way to promotion and they have earmarked McEneff as a player who can help them get to the next level.

The Derry native had interest from England but Hearts have made the strongest play for his services and the deal is expected to go through before the Scottish transfer window closes at midnight tonight.

McEneff (25) has developed into one of the top performers in the League of Ireland during his two year spell with the Hoops.

He was called into Stephen Kenny's international squad in November after a number of dropouts due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

McEneff was at Spurs in his youth before coming home to Derry City and he spent three-and-a-half years at the Brandywell.

He has improved his all round game since moving to the Dubliners, with his workrate in the engine room a significant part of the Hoops' title success last term.

His departure is a further blow to Rovers after star man Jack Byrne left to join APOEL Nicosia.

Rovers are keen on signing Richie Towell from Salford City but they face strong competition from Dundalk and the 29-year-old will be staying in England until the summer.

Online Editors