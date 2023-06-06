Shamrock Rovers’ Markus Poom gets Euro 2024 call-up with Estonia for upcoming qualifiers

Shamrock Rovers man Markus Poom has been called up for European Championship qualifying duty with Estonia later this month.

Estonia have a number of current internationals plying their trade in the League of Ireland, but Hoops player Poom is the only one to make the grade for the squad ahead of qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Belgium.

Poom, whose father Mart is a former international and is currently goalkeeping coach with the national team, will line out for Rovers at home to UCD on Friday and link up with the national team on Monday but will not miss any games for his club due to the League of Ireland’s mid-season break. He has been capped 15 times at senior level.

Sligo Rovers forward Stefan Radosavljevic has been named in the Faroe Islands squad for June games at home to the Czech Republic and Albania.

Sligo team-mates Max Mata and Nando Pijnaker will also be away with the national team, called up by New Zealand for a friendly away to Sweden and a game against Qatar in Vienna.