Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley on candidate list for MK Dons job

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is on the list of candidates for the vacant job at English League One side MK Dons.

Internet speculation surfaced about Bradley and the job earlier this week, and the 36-year-old batted away a question about it after last night's Europa League victory over Teuta Durres.

But Independent.ie understands that the MK Dons interest in Bradley is genuine, and he is viewed as one of the suitable options for an in-demand post.

MK Dons are without a manager after the highly rated Russell Martin left abruptly for Swansea last week.

Martin favoured a possession based style and operated with a back three (a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-2-1) and Bradley ticks a box as a manager with a similar philosophy and tactical preferences.

The Milton Keynes based club have been linked with a number of high profile bosses - John Terry is amongst the names to be mentioned in dispatches - but it's believed that they also want their appointment to be able to carry on Martin's work and be suited to the group's strengths.

Bradley is believed to have come into consideration for the shortlist because of the profile of his team and his reputation as a coach.

No firm developments are expected over the weekend with MK Dons beginning their league campaign away to Bolton tomorrow.

The 36-year-old former Arsenal trainee graduated from the underage set-up to begin his managerial career in Tallaght and establish himself as a top League of Ireland boss.

He led Rovers to FAI Cup success in 2019 and they followed it up by lifting the league title in 2020, going unbeaten in the abridged season.

The Hoops are currently top of the table and have a strong chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League playoff round after teenager Aidomo Emakhu's breakthrough goal in the victory over Teuta.