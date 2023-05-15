Shamrock Rovers make it six on the bounce after Richie Towell ensures more derby joy

Shamrock Rovers 3, St Patrick’s Athletic 2

​Six wins in a row for a Shamrock Rovers side seeking a fourth title on the trot, but they were made to work hard for this one.

A third meeting with St Patrick’s Athletic in the space of under two months looked set to finish the same as the first one with a Saints goal from out of the blue delivering a 2-2 draw. On that occasion, Rovers had two minutes plus stoppage time to respond.

This time, they had six and Stephen Bradley’s side were back in front before the board went up with Richie Towell’s penalty settling a lively Monday night affair for the 6,212 in attendance.

Damien McGraith pointed to the spot after Johnny Kenny was bundled over by Tom Grivosti as he chased down the afters of a Towell shot with Rovers determined not to let this one slip.

For Saints caretaker Jon Daly, who is auditioning for the top job, the drama deprived him of a big point to strengthen his case.

It was looking good for the guests with half an hour on the clock. Mark Doyle’s scrappy lead goal had not come against the run of play, with the Saints enjoying a decent spell that capitalised on sluggish application from the hosts.

Daly’s were gaining joy on the left side, with Chris Forrester frequently drifting into that territory to pick up possession and knit passages together with left full Anto Breslin and left winger Doyle benefiting. The Inchicore side were working hard out of possession too, an early chance for Jason McClelland created from winning the ball outside the Rovers box.

Rovers didn’t heed the warning. From a short Leon Pohls kick-out, the guests pressed and the Hoops laboured in playing the ball out with Graham Burke coming deep only to have his pocket picked by a combination of Jamie Lennon and Doyle with Forrester nipping in to pick up his pieces – his pass allowed Doyle to take aim with a strong deflection off Roberto Lopes spinning the ball away from Pohls and in off the post.

The setback spurred the champions into life and the Saints couldn’t see out the advantage to the break. Sam Curtis tried to shield the ball out for a corner but Neil Farrugia was stronger, paving the way for a corner that was converted by the head of Lee Grace.

Pat’s started the second half better than they finished the first, but there was still a niggling feeling that the momentum remained with Rovers. Spells of possession wear down opponents and this proved to be the case with the lead goal as the game entered the final quarter with a move that started deep in the Rovers half culminating with Ronan Finn chipping the ball to the far post where Richie Towell was free to beat Lyness with a diving header.

The anticipation was that Rovers would manage the situation from there but there was a major let off when Saints sub Serge Atakayi fluffed a one-on-one after Neil Farrugia left a backpass short. A triple sub from Rovers with 11 minutes to go was designed to avoid late drama. However, a concession from out of the blue changed everything with Pohls pushing an unremarkable long range shot from Sam Curtis into the direction of new arrival Ben McCormack who converted.

Rovers ensured the Saints’ jubilation was short-lived.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls, Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Kavanagh 79), O’Neill, Byrne, Farrugia; Towell, Burke (Poom 79); Gaffney (Kenny 79)

St Pat’s Athletic – Lyness, Curtis, Grivosti, McGrath (Lonergan 90), Breslin; Lennon, Murphy (McCormack 73); McClelland (Atakayi 65), Forrester, M Doyle (Mulraney 65); E Doyle (Carty 73)

Ref – D McGraith