Shamrock Rovers make history in Tallaght as more pressure is piled on Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy

Gary O'Neill of Shamrock Rovers, left, is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's second goal against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers wrote themselves into the history books, and also increased the scrutiny on the future of former World Cup hero Kevin Sheedy, as they brushed aside Waterford at a windswept Tallaght Stadium.

The Hoops made it 31 successive league games without a defeat, an all-time league record, the win already secure with a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Rory Gaffney and Gary O'Neill, soft goals from a Waterford point of view, before a third from Danny Mandroiu.

Waterford manager Sheedy, without assistant Mike Newell in the dugout as his No. 2 starts a seven-game touchline ban, again omitted veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy from the matchday squad, and Sheedy also kept up what he says is a protest at the standard of refereeing in the league: he had just two outfield players on the bench for Friday's loss to Dundalk and had only four subs on the bench in Tallaght, one of them a goalkeeper.

These are worrying times for Waterford, this their seventh loss in nine games, but the former Everton star argues that due to the lack of protection for players from match officials, he is unwilling to risk young players, though Rovers boss Stephen Bradley will surely have pointed out to his opposite number that he had to replace striker Aaron Greene ten minutes before half time due to injury, the consequence of a tackle on Greene by Tunmise Sobowale.

Rovers were already 1-0 up by then, Gaffney with a smart finish after Danny Mandroiu picked up possession from a drop-ball situation and played in his team-mate. And from the free kick awarded for Sobowale's foul on Greene after 35 minutes, Waterford twice failed to clear a Dylan Watts effort and O'Neill was free in the box to score his first of the season.

Ten minutes into the second half, Waterford appealed in vain for a penalty after John Martin went down in the box, as Rovers responded instantly as Max Murphy teed up Mandroiu to claim a third goal.

There was, initially at least, a further boost for Rovers as they were able to bring Neil Farrugia off the bench for his first appearance of the season following injury, which saw him miss the final month of last season, but the U-21 cap appeared to suffer a groin strain and was unable to see out the match, Rovers finishing with 10 men as their allotted substitutions had been already made.

ROVERS - Mannus; Grace, Scales, Hoare; Gannon, O'Neill, Watts (Williams 55), Mandroiu (McCann 55), Murphy (Farrugia 68); Gaffney (Nugent 68), Greene (Burke 35).

WATERFORD - P Martin; Power, Evans, Sobowale, Mascoll (Stafford 60); Waite, O'Keeffe, Mashigo, O'Reilly, Mutswunguma; J Martin.

REF- Adriano Reale