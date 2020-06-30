Shamrock Rovers linked with potential friendly against PSG in Paris ahead of League of Ireland restart

Shamrock Rovers could get to play French giants Paris St Germain as part of their preparations for the resumption of the SSE Airtricity League season.

The Hoops, who have welcomed today's decision by the FAI to restart the 2020 season on July 31st with an 18-game programme of matches, are back in full training and will, under the terms of the FAI's guidelines on Covid-19, be permitted to play friendly games from July 11th ahead of the league's resumption 10 days later.

But a media outlet in France have today reported that PSG have agreed to take on Rovers in Paris on July 17th, with the French champions also planning to play Celtic five days later at the same venue, behind closed doors.

The Football Irlandais social media account reported that the fixtures would be confirmed before the end of this week. PSG have already secured the league title for this season but they are due to play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in August, with the draw for that round being made by UEFA on July 10th and they are lining up friendly games ahead of the finish to the Champions League in Lisbon.

However, the Rovers game is not certain as the Dublin club's participation would be conditional on Government and HSE advice on travelling abroad.

