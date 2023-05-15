Shamrock Rovers line up short-term deal for former Ireland keeper Keiren Westwood

Shamrock Rovers are in discussions with former Ireland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood about a short term move to the Hoops.

Westwood (38) has been out of football since leaving QPR at the end of last season.

The ex-Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland netminder, who was capped 21 times for Ireland, has been training with Crewe recently.

Rovers are on the lookout for a keeper after first choice Alan Mannus dislocated his finger in Derry earlier this month.

He's expected to be out for at least another month, with German Leon Pohls the only senior keeper on the Hoops books.

Independent.ie understands that Westwood has been in talks with Rovers about a surprise return to Irish soil.

A deal has not been completed with a decision either way expected in the next week.