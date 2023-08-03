Shamrock Rovers limp out of Europe as classy Magyars puts Bradley’s men to the sword

Shamrock Rovers 0 Ferencvaros 2 Ferencvaros win 6-0 on aggregate

A disappointing European campaign for Shamrock Rovers ended with a whimper as a classy Ferencváros side once again showed their dominance by taking home a 2-0 win.

With a 4-0 deficit from the away leg, Rovers knew the tie was beyond them and there was no talk from their camp about the possibility of a major upset to earn progress to the third round, the ennui evident before kick-off in the form of a subdued crowd of 3,737, a 50pc drop on the attendance for the Hoops’ previous home game in Europe.

But they had hoped to at least prevent what would have been a fourth loss in four UEFA ties this summer.

And with a bright start to the game they seemed to have that potential, the Hoops with enough chances to be 3-0 up at the 30-minute mark. Yet the Hungarians calmly dealt with Rovers’ threat and while the home side lacked the finesse needed to score, Ferencváros showed they had some of that by taking the lead on 31 minutes.

Impressive Mailan player Adama Traoré, was enjoying far too much freedom on the night and his latest attacking run paid off as he played a clever pass into the box, Barnabas Varga backheeled and Norwegian cap Kristoffer Zacharaissen put in a shot which was deflected past keeper Leon Pohls by the unfortunate Pico Lopes.

An understrength Rovers side, had been impressive in the early stages, Graham Burke and Johnny Kenny going close on 13 minutes, the crossbar denying Kenny with further efforts from the Rovers strikers before Zacharaissen scored.

With the game, as well as the tie, now in their grasp, Ferencváros could afford to make changes, three half-time subs while Rovers put on Dylan Watts to try and add some steel to a soft midfield, with teen Naj Razi also given a chance off the bench.

But while Kenny had another effort on 51 minutes, Ferencváros were always in control with a second goal scored in the final minute from Samy Mmaee.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare (Finn 71); Gannon, Noonan (Burt 62), Poom, O’Neill (Watts 46), Cruise; Burke (Razi 62), Kenny (Greene 62).

Ferencváros: Dibusz; Makreckis, Mmaee, Cisse (Knoster 66), Ramirez (Paszka 46); Ben Romdahne, Siger (Esiti 46); Marquinhos, Zacharaissen, Traore (Owusu 46); Varga (Lisztes 66).

Ref: T Musial (Poland)