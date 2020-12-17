Shamrock Rovers keeper Alan Mannus praises Gary Rogers and insists he has no plans to hang up his boots

Shamrock Rovers keeper Alan Mannus has paid tribute to his Dundalk rival Gary Rogers but asserted that he has no plans to follow him into retirement.

Mannus (38) was today named the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Goalkeeper of the Year for 2020 after his league winning performances for the Hoops.

He is contracted to Rovers for another season and says he is enjoying his football despite now firmly being in the veteran category - with Stephen Bradley's style of play providing a new challenge.

"It’s one of the times I’ve most enjoyed playing, with the style we try to play with, the possession game," he said.

"It’s different for me, playing with this style for the last two years, it’s something I’m still learning and trying to get better at. And as a team we are still trying to improve. But it’s certainly one of the most enjoyable times I have had on the pitch in terms of playing the way we do.

"I’m 38 and I still think I can go for another two years, five years, ten years, I don’t know," he added, with a grin.

The Northern Irishman praised Rogers (39), the 2019 winner of the gong, for his long service.

"He’s been a top class goalkeeper in this country," said Mannus, who is back in his second stint with Rovers after spending the bulk of his thirties in Scotland.

"I just want to wish him all the best with his retirement. I don’t think you’ll see another Gary Rogers, he has really set the standard over the last ten or fifteen years. He’s been incredible in terms of achievements and performances. We won’t see the likes of him again.

"I went away a few years ago and came back again but the standard of goalkeepers has remained so high here. When you see some of the performances this year, for example Mark McGinley at Finn Harps. Some of his saves were unbelievable, as were his performances."

Online Editors