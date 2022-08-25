Shamrock Rovers keep up impressive home European run with victory over Ferencvaros

Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's winning goal during the Europa League play-off second leg against Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

It could be argued that Shamrock Rovers had already enjoyed two big European-related wins this week before the 89th minute Andy Lyons header that ended this tie of mixed emotions on a high.

The confirmation that Tallaght will be able to stage home games in the Europa Conference League was the consolation for missing out on the Europa League, a fate that was inevitable after last week’s four goal drubbing in Hungary.

And at half-time in Dublin 24 last night, word came through that the Hoops will be third seeds in today’s draw in Istanbul which opens up the possibility of a kinder draw that will have Stephen Bradley’s dreaming of more happy Thursday nights on their own patch.

They’ve won all four of their home games in Europe this year and, while there’s no doubt that Ferencvaros were nowhere near the level of the initial joust with little at stake, Bradley can still take a lot of heart from how his side approached the task to regain the positive momentum around their continental adventures.

Rovers fans will be looking forward to a Friday afternoon searching flights and planning trips, yet it’s the prospect of three more nights like this at HQ which will excite the Rovers hierarchy.

The bulk of the 7,163 fans present went home happy, with the late Lyons winner from a Jack Byrne delivery also doing the League of Ireland’s coefficient a favour with the UEFA wide rankings determined by 90 minute results.

This always had the potential to be a strange affair with the overall tie decided by the comfortable Ferencvaros success in Budapest.

Rovers had made it clear in the preliminaries that their main game this week was Sunday’s FAI Cup tie in Drogheda and their team selection confirmed it with Lyons, Dylan Watts, Dan Cleary, Rory Gaffney and Aaron Greene dropped to the bench and Byrne not risked from the outset.

It opened the door for teenagers Justin Ferizaj and Aidomo Emakhu to get a full crack at a high calibre game, with Ferizaj – a talented Irish underage midfielder with Albanian heritage – breaking the mould by getting selected to start a Europa League fixture before a League of Ireland one.

The 17-year old was the bright spark of the first half from a Hoops perspective, coming tantalisingly close to an opener with an instinctive 25 yarder that flashed wide.

There was the odd sign of inexperience yet the fact he was trusted on dead balls reflects the esteem in which he is held. It’s likely he will be tempted overseas in 2023 but it will be enjoyable for Rovers fans to watch his development in the meantime. The crowded fixture schedule should allow it.

Emakhu is more experienced, and had a tougher task leading the line, coming in for some rough treatment against a Ferencvaros side with physical prowess.

They rang the changes in that department, but stuck with the front four that tormented Rovers seven days previously. However, there was an absence of urgency which was perhaps understandable given the cushion.

There was a degree of competitiveness when it came to meaty challenges from both sides, yet there was no mistaking the game lacked the edge that would have existed if qualification was genuinely on the line.

The best chance in the first half came just before the interval when Ryan Mmaee, the Moroccan who dominated the game in Budapest without scoring, missed another chance to get on the scoresheet with his close range header pushed over by Alan Mannus.

It livened up from the restart with Mmaee involved at both ends. His casual approach was responsible for the Emakhu break that led to a foul at the edge of a box and a Sean Kavanagh free that ex-Liverpool netminder Adam Bogdan pushed away.

Richie Towell threatened with a subsequent volley but a bolder Rovers approach was served with a reminder of Ferencvaros pace on the counter with Mannus denying Mmaee from a one-on-one situation.

Both sides rang the changes in the aftermath, with Byrne injecting quality to Rovers in the final third. Ferencvaros had their moments and Sean Gannon, who endured a rough time at the Groupama Arena, made one fine block.

The back three of Gannon, Sean Hoare and Lee Grace performed excellently when it came to covering ground and judging when to stay and go.

As the game entered its dying stages, it was Rovers that were asking more questions and Byrne seized on a yard of space to execute a perfect through ball that resulted in Bogdan pushing a Lyons effort wide of the post.

But the Rovers subs weren’t finished, with the Ireland U21 international anticipating the flight of Byrne’s corner to power home a close range header.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Gannon, Hoare, Grace; Finn (Lyons 64), O’Neill, Kavanagh (Watts 72), Farrugia; Towell (Byrne 72), Ferizaj (Tetteh 72); Emakhu (Greene 64).

Ferencvaros: Bogdan, Wingo, Knoester, Kovacevic, Civic; Esiti (Vecsei 58), Laidouni; Auzqui (Marquinhos 58), Tokmac (Mercier 71), Traore (Lisztes 79); Mmaee (Boli 71).