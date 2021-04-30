Shamrock Rovers keep pressure on St Pat's with victory at Finn Harps

Ronan Finn of Shamrock Rovers is tackled by Finn Harps' Stephen Doherty during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Rory Gaffney struck gold as Shamrock Rovers equalled a long standing League of Ireland record in Ballybofey.

Gaffney’s 74th minute goal put Rovers on their way to a hard-earned win over Finn Harps that takes their unbeaten sequence to 30 games.

After Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley spilled Dylan Watts’ cross, Gaffney pounced in a crowded penalty area to steer home.

Seven minutes later, Sean Hoare rose highest to head home another Watts delivery to secure a win that keeps champions Rovers locked with St Pat’s at the top of the pile.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan was sent off for his protests against the awarding of a free kick that led to Rovers’ second goal.

Rovers came from 2-0 down to beat Harps 3-2 in a crazy FAI Cup tie on a November night when referee Rob Hennessy awarded the Hoops three penalties.

Hennessy was forced into a decision here when Graham Burke went down under a third minute challenge by Dave Webster. Hennessy was unconvinced and booked Burke for simulation.

Harps gave a first start of the season to teenage midfielder Stephen Doherty, whose ninth minute effort had too much elevation to trouble Alan Mannus.

Twenty minutes from the end, Harps looked energised when Russell swept wide for Karl O’Sullivan, whose dangerous low ball was a fraction too early for he inrushing Tunde Owolabi.

Harps were looking good value for a share of the spoils, but Gaffney’s opener broke their resistance.

Finn Harps: M.McGinley; Boyle, Webster, Sadiki, Dunleavy; Coyle (NMcGinley 86), Seymore; O’Sullivan, B.McNamee, Doherty(Russell 64); Foley (Owolabi 64).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, O’Brien (Gannon 73), Grace; Finn, Watts, Scales; O’Neill, Mandroiu (Nugent 84); Burke(Greene 64); Gaffney (Williams 84).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.