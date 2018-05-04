Shamrock Rovers indiscipline opens the door for St Pat's to secure victory

ST Patrick's Athletic claimed three points from the Dublin derby with a bit of help from Shamrock Rovers indiscipline.

Liam Buckley's side gained revenge for their defeat in Tallaght earlier this season with a pair of second half goals enough to undo ten-man Rovers.

The story of this game was dramatically altered five minutes shy of the interval when the visitors were reduced to ten men. Former Ireland international Joey O'Brien was given a straight red for a late challenge on Ryan Brennan.

Ref Graham Kelly eventually produced a red card after initially pulling out a yellow card. O'Brien took his punishment quietly, but Rovers were furious. The real frustration for the away side was that they had overcome a tardy enough opening to establish a foothold in the game.

O'Brien's loss forced Bradley into a tactical reshuffle with the 3-4-2-1 formation that had taken them out of their rough patch abandoned. They switched to a back four, albeit while retaining quite a narrow midfield with Carr ploughing a lone furrow. Naturally enough, the numerical disadvantage presented them with difficulties and they rode their luck from the restart with Brennan curling the ball narrowly wide.

Industrious midfielders Darragh Markey and Jamie Lennon enjoyed plenty of time in possession along with Brennan, with a view to bringing wide men Dean Clarke and Conan Byrne into the game. Pressure forced the dead ball that led to the opener, with confusion reigning in the Rovers box as a Kevin Toner header was allowed to bounce through a maze of bodies and cross the line, with TV replays suggesting it deflected off Rovers' Graham Burke en-route to goal.

Rovers actually bounced back quite well from the setback with the Saints losing their way somewhat with the home support frustrated by laboured spells.

Buckley had to respond by bringing in the experience of Killian Brennan with ten minutes to go and he would eventually make an impact.

And the former Rovers player enjoyed slotting in a last minute penalty to wrap up the points following a foul on fellow sub Thomas Byrne. St Patrick's Athletic: Murphy, Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; R Brennan, Lennon; C Byrne, Markey, (K Brennan 83) Clarke; Keegan (T Byrne 84) Shamrock Rovers: Horgan, O'Brien, Lopes, Grace; Boyle, G Bolger, A Bolger (Miele 76), Kavanagh; Finn, Burke; Carr (Shaw 70)

Referee: G Kelly (Cork)

