Shamrock Rovers increase lead at top after first-half blitz on Harps

Dylan Watts scores Shamrock Rovers' second goal past Finn Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The opening weekend of the League of Ireland's very own Project Restart could scarcely have gone better for Shamrock Rovers as they made no mistake in their first test while their main title rivals, Dundalk, dropped points.

Rovers did look rusty in the second half of a 3-1 win over Finn Harps but luckily for them they had the game tied up after 37 minutes with a 3-0 lead, and they go five points clear of second-placed Dundalk.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was in a crowd-free Tallaght to witness the win for his former club, senior international Jack Byrne playing a key role as he scored one goal and had a hand in another two.

This was Kenny's first opportunity to watch one of the current members of the senior squad in the flesh in a competitive game.

Byrne conjured up something special after just seven minutes, stroking a free kick past Harps keeper Mark McGinley, the free awarded for a foul on captain Ronan Finn by Leo Donnellan.

Byrne popped up again on 18 minutes, winning the ball off Mark Russell and playing in a pass for Dylan Watts, who managed to position himself well and score despite the presence of four Harps defenders, the facile nature of that goal a huge frustration for Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Ex-Hoop Dave Webster was needed by Harps to clear off the line on 25 minutes, his intervention denying Watts his second goal and Rovers' third, with Byrne again the architect.

Rovers did indeed make it 3-0 soon after, once again an assist from Byrne - though Aaron McEneff did the hard work - beating McGinley with a shot from distance on 37 minutes.

Harps nicked one back six minutes from half-time, Karl O'Sullivan unmarked at the far post as Shane McEleney's long throw-in was flicked on.

And the Donegal side stood up to Rovers in an untidy second half, with only rare home threats such as a Finn effort which was saved by McGinley, causing them trouble.

If Harps had displayed their second-half shape and concentration in the first 18 minutes this would have been more of a contest.



Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O'Brien, Lopes, Grace; McEneff, O'Neill (Marshall 66); Finn, Watts (Gaffney 75), Byrne (Burke 66), Farrugia (Lafferty 85); Greene (Williams 75).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster (G Harkin 72), Sadiki, Todd; Donnellan, Coyle (R Harkin 46), McEleney, Russell (Doherty 46); Connolly (Delap 66), Kogler (T McNamee 66), O'Sullivan.

Referee: Neil Doyle

Online Editors