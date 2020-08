Shamrock Rovers are in the same qualification pot as Italian giants AC Milan for Monday's Europa League draw.

Rovers, who beat Finnish side Ilves Tempere in a dramatic 12-11 penalty shoot-out last Thursday night, could be paired with the Serie A side.

The Hoops could also meet Hungarian side Fehervar who knocked out Bohemians last Thursday or Lithuanian side Zalgiris Vilnius.

Online Editors