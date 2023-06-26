Shamrock Rovers hoping squad depth can see them through crucial period

Stephen Bradley is hoping that the strength of his squad will make it easier for Shamrock Rovers on all fronts as Europe comes over the horizon.

And the Rovers boss revealed yesterday that the depth of his panel was given an unexpected test in Dalymount Park on Friday when sub Seán Gannon had to leave the ground just as he was about to be introduced in the derby with Bohs because his partner had gone into labour.

Bradley was happy to allow the eight-time league winner to put family first. “You can always play Bohs again but you are never going to have your first child again,” was the manager’s explanation. “He’s over the moon and emotional, which it does to you.”

The 31-year-old is seeking a ninth league win this year – it will be described in other places as a tenth but Gannon doesn’t count a solitary appearance for Rovers in 2011 – and Bradley believes there is a mentality that marks the serial winners in his squad away from the rest. Skipper Ronan Finn, who limped off injured in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Bohs, is looking for his seventh as Bradley’s side target four in a row. A top two clash with Derry tonight is key as Rovers would like legroom as the European campaign looms onto the horizon.

​“It’s just about the next one (for those players),” says Bradley. “Once you lose that fire and hunger to want the next one, this environment is not for you. The players understand that. Once you lose that fire, you see standards drop, they neglect the small details and then its time to maybe not hang up their boots but definitely not play here.

“This is the strongest group we’ve had as a whole. We learned from last year (juggling for Europe) and we are hoping that if we can get to the same stage again, we will be in a much better place as a group.”

Bradley said he could accept his players throwing away a two-goal lead in the derby because the overall performance was of a high standard. “We had a bad ten minutes and they punished us but in the main we were very good,” he says, “There is frustration obviously but we move on very quick.”

Rovers have a few injury difficulties with Trevor Clarke facing a lengthy layoff but Derry are in worse shape with key men Michael Duffy, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney and Colm Whelan amongst those on the sidelines. Ruaidhrí Higgins has completed a deal for Paul McMullan, who was voted onto the Scottish Championship team of the year in the season just gone after securing promotion with Dundee. He opted against staying there and Derry swooped to see off competition in Scotland for the 27-year-old whose partner’s family are all from Donegal.

Elsewhere tonight, Dundalk host St Patrick’s Athletic in another fixture brought forward for the sake of European participants. The Saints travel in good heart after a hard-fought win over Shelbourne which was somewhat overshadowed by Damien Duff’s post-match gesture to the Inchicore fans that contributed to the decision of the match officials to dismiss him after the final whistle.

Pat’s boss Jon Daly was chuffed with how Dutch defender Noah Lewis handled the threat of Shels’ attacker Seán Boyd. Lewis’ days at Pat’s looked to be numbered before an injury crisis offered him a lifeline. The next test is a confident Pat Hoban who broke Dundalk’s all-time goals record with a brace to beat Drogheda.

“Hoban will give him another torrid time,” says Daly, “So it’s how he handles that one and getting levels of consistency. If he plays like that (Friday) every week he’ll be here for a long time.”