Shamrock Rovers hit with fine for fireworks incident but league opener won't be behind closed doors

A firework explodes over the pitch during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The FAI have confirmed that Shamrock Rovers' opening game in their title defence will now not be played behind closed doors as punishment for a fireworks incident last year, though the club have been hit with a €5,000 fine.

The Hoops' game away to Waterford last season was delayed when fireworks, sent from the section with away fans, got onto the pitch, striking a Waterford player.

Rovers were initially ordered to exclude fans from the first game of the season, against UCD, but on appeal, that ban has been lifted.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm the conclusion to the investigation around a fireworks incident at the Waterford FC v Shamrock Rovers FC fixture on November 5th last," an FAI statement today said.

"This matter has progressed through the Association’s judicial process and an independent Appeal Committee has now ruled that the original decision to play the Shamrock Rovers FC v UCD AFC game on February 18th behind closed doors be set aside and the fine imposed on Shamrock Rovers FC be increased to €5,000."