Shamrock Rovers have the momentum to make long-term gain from European campaign

Daniel McDonnell

Shamrock Rovers look poised to take over from Dundalk as Premier Division champions. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

With fans barred from travelling and ties reduced to one leg behind closed doors, the buzz generated by the first round of European draws was lacking.

Yet they remain as significant as ever for Irish clubs, with 2020 actually representing the end of an era.

The consequences will become clearer next month when UEFA make decisions about the financial rewards on offer in the new third competition, the Europa Conference, which comes into the equation from 2021. Its purpose is to tidy up the Europa League and make it an elite equivalent to the Champions League.