Shamrock Rovers handed tough Ferencvaros draw in Europa Conference League

Faroese side Klaksvik shock Hungarian side in Champions League qualifiers

Johnny Kenny of Shamrock Rovers reacts after his side's defeat in the Champions League first qualifying round second leg match against Breidablik in Kópavogur, Iceland. Photo by Haflidi Breidfjord/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers have suffered another European shock after a stunning result for Faroese champions Klaksvik set the Hoops up for an unwanted European rematch with Hungarian top dogs Ferencvaros.

Rovers were expecting to face Klaksvik in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers after their deflating European loss to Iceland’s Breidablik.

Instead, a remarkable 3-0 win in Hungary for the Faroese underdogs has sent Ferencvaros into the Conference League route for Champions League losers.

They were the highest ranked side in the first round after impressing last term by making it to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Their passage to the group stages of that competition was confirmed by a 4-1 aggregate win over Rovers who felt they were one of the best sides they had ever encountered at that stage.

Ferencvaros enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 victory in the home leg before losing to a late goal in the Tallaght dead rubber.

Rovers will find themselves back in Hungary next week for a revenge mission they wouldn’t have wanted at this stage of the European year.