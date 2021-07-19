Shamrock Rovers handed favourable tie in Europe but tough tests await Bohs and Dundalk

SHAMROCK Rovers will be confident of progress to the playoff round of the Europa Conference League after today's draw handed them a tie against the winners of a second-round tie between Albanian and Andorran opposition.

But domestic rivals Bohemians and Dundalk face a tough route to further progress in the competition. Should they beat Dudelange and reach the third round, Bohs would be up against Greek outfit PAOK while Dundalk's reward for a second-round win against Levadia Tallinn is a clash with Dutch side Vitesse.

Rovers received a bye into the third qualifying round after their Champions League exit at the hands of Slovan Bratislava. And at today's draw they were matched with the winners of the tie between Teuta (Albania) and Inter Club D'Escaldes (Andorra).

Teuta are not one of the main powers in Albanian football and have a poor record in Europe, just one win in a tie over their last eight European campaigns and they were beaten 5-0 by Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League earlier this month. Inter Club are competing in Europe for only the second time in their history and they were knocked out of the Europa League by Dundalk last season.

Bohs are away to Dudelange in the first leg of their second round tie on Thursday but they have a very stiff test against Greek side PAOK.

PAOK have reached the group stage of the Europa League six times in the last eight years and narrowly missed out on the Champions League group stages last season.

If Dundalk get past Levadia Tallinn in the second round they'll be up against Dutch opposition for the fifth time in their history with a tie against Vitesse. They return to Europe after a three-year absence having finished fourth in the Dutch league last season and the Arnhem club have a history with Irish teams as they beat Derry City in the UEFA Cup in 1990 and 1992.