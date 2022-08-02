Shamrock Rovers handed European safety net in latest qualifier draw

The three League of Ireland sides in Europe learned their potential opponents, as the Europa Conference League play-off draw was made on Tuesday.

If Shamrock Rovers progress past FC Shkupi in Europa League third-round qualifying, they will meet the losers of Qarabağ FK against Ferencváros in a play-off for the group stage.

However, if Stephen Bradley’s side lose to FC Shkupi, they will have a safety net of a Conference League play-off against Kosovo’s FC Ballkani, or Faroese side Kí Klasksvík. The Hoops host Shkupi in the first-leg at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.

Should St Patrick’s Athletic progress past CSKA Sofia, they will face Brondby of Denmark, or Swiss outfit FC Basel in the Europa Conference League play-off. Tim Clancy’s side will be looking to put their first-round FAI Cup exit to Waterford behind them as they travel to Bulgaria for Thursday’s first-leg.

If Sligo Rovers progress past Viking FK, they will play Slovakia’s Dunajská Streda, or Romania’s FCSB in the Europa Conference League play-off. The Bit O’Red also exited the FAI Cup on the weekend, losing 2-1 to Wexford. John Russell’s side face Viking away in the first-leg on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United will play Shamrock Rovers in the stand-out tie of the FAI Cup second-round.

It’s the only all-Premier Division clash of the round, as the draw was made at FAI HQ on Tuesday.

Last year's runners-up Bohemians play fellow Dublin side Lucan United, while Cork City have a long trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell to face Derry City. Waterford have been drawn against non-league side Malahide United, after knocking out the defending champions St Patrick’s Athletic 3-2 last Sunday.

Europa League play-off draw

Shamrock Rovers or FC Shkupi v Qarabağ FK (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary)

Europa Conference League play-off draw

Losers of Shamrock Rovers v FC Shkupi v FC Ballkani (Kosovo) or Klaksvíkar (Faroe Islands)

CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) or St Patrick's Athletic v Brondby (Denmark) or FC Basel (Switzerland)

Dunajská Streda (Slovakia) or FCSB (Romania) v Viking FK (Norway) or Sligo Rovers

FAI Cup second-round fixtures



Bonagee United v Shelbourne

Lucan United v Bohemians

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers

Derry City v Cork City

Galway United v UCD AFC

Maynooth University Town v Treaty United

Wexford v Dundalk

Malahide United v Waterford



The matches will take place on the weekend of August 28, with exact details to be confirmed.