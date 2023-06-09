Shamrock Rovers go six clear as teenager Cruise on target in rout over UCD

Shamrock Rovers 4 UCD 0

THE GULF between the league leaders and the bottom side was all too evident as Shamrock Rovers had the most comfortable win yet in their league title defence.

But as they swept past UCD and into the mid-season break with ease, this facile win came at a cost, with striker Aaron Greene limping off with an injury before half-time.

However, the timing could work in their favour as the Rovers medical staff have that two-week rest period to work on Greene and also get ’keeper Alan Mannus back to fitness after his injury-enforced absence.

Rovers led 3-0 at half-time and the second half was similarly one-sided. The gap in resources was underlined by the strength of the benches, with the Hoops keeping league-winners like Ronan Finn, Seán Gannon and Dylan Watts in reserve, while UCD had only five of the permitted eight subs on theirs.

And in front of a crowd of 5,782 – including former Hoop Andy Lyons on his summer break from Blackpool – it took Rovers just 15 minutes to find a way past Andy Myler’s side.

A cross from the right by Neil Farrugia came in the direction of Greene and while he appeared to get a slight connection, the final touch came from UCD defender Harvey O’Brien who directed the ball past goalkeeper Kian Moore.

Once they were in front it was only a matter of how many the Hoops would score. They doubled their advantage in the 26th minute when a fine move was kicked off by Seán Kavanagh, who sent Graham Burke racing down the left and while Adam Wells tried to make a clearance, Jack Byrne was on hand to stab it over the line.

Greene’s night was over on 35 minutes when he went down under a heavy challenge and Rory Gaffney was called on from the bench. Rovers had time for one more goal two minutes before the break as Farrugia crossed for Burke, who was left free to tap home from close range.

With the points secured, Rovers used the second half as a training exercise, offering Byrne and Roberto Lopes a rest and giving game-time for youngsters Kieran Cruise and Conor Noonan. And it was teenager Cruise who claimed their fourth, as he was alert to score on the rebound when Burke’s free-kick was deflected in the 56th minute. It was his first senior goal on only his second league appearance.

The rest of the game was a case of seeing out the clock, but two late saves from Moore denied Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls; Hoare, Lopes (Noonan 46), Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Poom, Kavanagh; Byrne (Cruise 46), Burke (Burt 60); Greene (Gaffney 35).

UCD – Moore; O’Brien, Keaney, Osam; Babb, Gallagher, Barr (Donoghue 87), Norris (Kinsella-Bishop 58); Wells, Nolan; Doyle.

REF – D Dunne