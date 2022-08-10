Shamrock Rovers get their wish to land in Dublin Airport due to fog in Shannon after Europa success

Shamrock Rovers players Ronan Finn, Sean Kavanagh and Graham Burke after their side's victory in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Shkupi at Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia

Shamrock Rovers were able to land back into Dublin Airport this morning after all - as heavy fog prevented them from taking up their scheduled spot in Shannon.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley hit out at airport authorities in the capital for not allowing the League of Ireland champions to land in their city - while Bulgarian teams Ludogorets and CSKA Sofia have both managed to secure spots for their charters across this European run.

However, Rovers were unable to land in Shannon after nabbing an early berth there which allowed them to travel back through the night.

Therefore, after two attempted landings, their plans switched and they were permitted to change course to Dublin with the only delay being the wait for a gate to open up.

Bradley was concerned about complicated travel arrangements with Friday's league game against Derry City in mind.

The Candystripes and the league were unwilling to move a fixture which is important if the Hoops are to retain their crown.

It's their status as champions that has propelled them into a European run which has opened the door to a minimum of €3.3m after their excellent second leg win over Shkupi last night.

Rovers will now face Ferencvaros for a spot in the Europa League group stages knowing that they will be in the Europa Conference League groups if they fall short.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Lazio are amongst the potential opponents in the Europa League if they make it there.