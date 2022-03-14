Shamrock Rovers focused on Oriel Park clash to begin new stage of rivalry

Shamrock Rovers defender Lee Grace: "We’re doing our homework over the weekend and I’m sure they will be as well. We’ll be ready for it.”

The rivalry between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers was really just starting to take flight before the pandemic shutdown sent the Louth club in another direction.

After battling it out for the 2019 title and FAI Cup final, a five-goal thriller in Tallaght, with the Jordan Flores wonder goal and a stunning Jack Byrne winner, whetted the appetite for greater battles down the line.

However, the lengthy stoppage accelerated Dundalk’s descent into chaos under former chairman Bill Hulsizer, thus allowing Rovers to stroll to a first league title under Stephen Bradley.

While the Lilywhites did manage to down Rovers’ double dream in the behind-closed-doors Aviva Stadium final at the end of 2020, they were living in a state of constant turbulence as Bradley’s side regained their crown.

Dundalk did still win both league encounters at Oriel Park, though, and with Stephen O’Donnell returning to the dugout under new ownership, there’s a new feeling of stability even if a league challenge this term is beyond realistic expectations.

What is guaranteed tonight is a feisty welcome for the Hoops, although they’ve all been there and done that whereas this is a maiden taste of this fixture for a good number of O’Donnell’s squad.

“There’s a few new players there that none of us would know,” admits Rovers defender Lee Grace after a man of the match display in Friday’s 1-0 win over Bohemians. “I know the boy Steven Bradley (Dundalk’s Scottish winger whose name has caused amusement in Tallaght) got player of the month.

The older Bradley spent time with O’Donnell at Arsenal and they share the same agent in their former colleague Graham Barrett. He wasn’t surprised by O’Donnell’s decision to leave St Patrick’s Athletic and respects what he is trying to do up the M1, pointing out that several old-timers remain.

“They’ve got a really good spine,” he says. “Andy Boyle, Greg Sloggett, Robbie Benson, (Pat) Hoban. I think they’ll be a real handful for everyone this season. As the season goes on, they’ll get stronger and stronger. They remind me of Stephen’s (Kenny) old team (in their style).”

Dundalk were minutes from victory away to Shelbourne on Friday before a penalty concession gave Damien Duff’s side a point. Duff brings Shels down the road to face Bohs at Dalymount this evening, with Keith Long angry over a spot-kick that wasn’t awarded to his side in Tallaght.

His Shels counterpart is happy with where his team stand after five games, even if they’ve struggled in terms of creating chances.

“I’m more than happy,” says Duff, who has presided over a win, two draws and two losses. “Of course, I’m a dreamer and (he has allowed himself to think) ‘We’ve got a chance of doing this and that.’ All I’ve said all along is: ‘We have to stay up.’

“That’s the grand plan. Ideally, you do it in a nice sophisticated way of playing football, but as you’ve seen from the goal on Friday, it’s a bit more industrial. But I’m more than happy. I think the lads have been amazing. I just think they’re going to get stronger and stronger and feel their way into the league more.”

TONIGHT’S PREVIEWS

Bohemians v Shelbourne

(Dalymount Park, 7.45)

Team news: Bohs welcome Promise Omochere back from suspension, while Shels have been guarded on the well-being of Jack Moylan and Mark Coyle.

Talking point: This is an interesting game for Damien Duff’s Shels as Bohs are probably at a level they are aspiring towards – they competed for several players over the winter – so this will shine a light on how close they are.

Odds: Bohemians 5/6, Shelbourne 3/1, Draw 23/10

Ref: Rob Harvey

Verdict: Draw

Derry City v Drogheda United

(Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45)

Team news: Michael Duffy is hoping to be available for his first Derry appearance since his return to the club but doubts hang over Patrick McEleney and Matty Smith while Chris Lyons, Seán Brennan and Luke Heeney miss out for Drogheda.

Talking point: Derry got Friday off after their trip to UCD was postponed and if they’re to challenge for honours this term they need to efficiently drive home the resources advantage they have over Kevin Doherty’s side.

Odds: Derry 1/2, Drogheda 5/1, Draw 14/5

Referee: Neil Doyle

Verdict: Home win

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers

(Oriel Park, 7.45)

Team news: Brian Gartland and Dave McMillan should come into the frame for Dundalk but Daniel Kelly is a doubt and Darragh Leahy is close to a return. Rovers hope Ronan Finn is fine after being forced out of Friday’s derby with cramp.

Talking point: How will Dundalk’s young recruits from the UK respond to the demands of facing what fans view as their main rivals? It’s a test.

Ref: Damien McGraith

Odds: Dundalk 11/5, Shamrock Rovers 23/20, Draw 21/10

Verdict: Draw

St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD

(Richmond Park, 7.45)

Team news: Jamie Lennon is the Saints injury issue, while the students remain without Michael Gallagher.

Talking point: UCD tasted play-off final joy at this venue in November and are capable of setting up to cause the hosts problems but Tim Clancy’s side should overcome any fatigue from Friday’s scrap with Finn Harps.

Ref: Ray Matthews

Odds: St Pat’s 3/10, UCD 15/2, Draw 7/2

Verdict: Home win

Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps

(The Showgrounds, 7.45)

Team news: Rovers ’keeper Ed McGinty is recovering from illness so a late call will be made on whether to use him.

Talking point: Ahead of a trip to Tallaght on Friday, the Bit’O’Red can set up a big week with victory here. Harps haven’t got the results to match performances so far and they need to break the cycle.

Odds: Sligo Rovers 4/5, Finn Harps 16/5, Draw 23/10

Referee: Ben Connolly

Verdict: Home win

