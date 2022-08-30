‘Shamrock Rovers fans are being discriminated against’ – Hoops hit out at Bohemians over ticket allocation

Flares were thrown onto the pitch when Shamrock Rovers faced Bohemians at Dalymount Park earlier this season. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Shamrock Rovers have accused Bohemians of discriminating against Hoops fans after it was confirmed that the away allocation for Friday's derby at Dalymount Park would be capped at 358.

Rovers had received a figure in the region of 850 in recent seasons when full attendances were permitted but there was a sense this might be cut after disturbances in the first meeting between the sides at Phibsborough in April.

However, the Hoops were hoping to secure around 550 seats and have ended up with a smaller amount that will leave half of the away end empty.

In a statement to their supporters, the Rovers hierarchy outlined their dissatisfaction, referencing how St Patrick's Athletic were given a full allocation for Monday night's visit to Dublin 7.

"With the away allocation of 800+ for the visit of St. Pat’s at Dalymount Park on Monday night, it is clearly an issue where Shamrock Rovers fans are being discriminated against. Neither proposal received brings us to parity with other away allocations which is regrettable," said the Rovers missive which added the FAI were involved in talks.

"In support of all Shamrock Rovers supporters, we seek the maximum away allocations as we travel in big numbers around the country. In this instance, we expected to receive a similar allocation to what we received earlier this year and is the same as is offered to all visiting teams at Dalymount Park."

Bohemians did state in April that they would be reviewing operations for future Rovers games after a 3-1 win for the champions was marred by crowd issues.

A Bohs letter to members said that Rovers followers had 'threatened the safety of our players, stewards, ground staff and medical team with repeated throwing of flares before and during last night’s game.’

“This (flare throwing) caused considerable damage to the playing surface and delayed the kick-off of the game due to fire damage to the net."

Bohs also claimed the away support ‘carried out multiple acts of vandalism in the Des Kelly Stand, smashing advertising hoarding and seats' and said they would be discussing future allocations with the FAI and An Garda Siochana.

There has been tension between the clubs at board level in the past number of years. When stadiums reopened post Covid, Rovers did not give Bohs tickets to a game in Tallaght and Bohs responded by applying the same policy to away supporters for their next game in Dalymount.

An away quota of 358 would sit at around 10 percent of the stadium capacity. Bohemians were contacted for comment.