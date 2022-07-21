Shamrock Rovers fan stranded in Bulgaria due to passport issue released and on way home

Shamrock Rovers supporters during the Champions League second qualifying round first leg match against Ludogorets at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria

THE Shamrock Rovers fan stuck in Bulgaria for two days due to a passport issue has been released and is on his way home.

Hoops supporter Daniel Fullam, who had travelled to see Rovers' Champions League game against Ludogorets in Razgrad on Tuesday night, was prevented from entering Romania from Bulgaria, en route home from the match when he tried to make it to Bucharest for a flight home as Bulgarian border police took issue with his passport.

But today a source told independent.ie that the Department of Foreign Affairs here have confirmed his identity to Bulgarian authorities and have secured his release. Officials are now helping him leave the country and get home.

Earlier today the Dublin club had gone public with the fan's plight in a bid to speed up his release.

"A Shamrock Rovers fan was held by Bulgarian border police when he was making the return journey to Bucharest with a group of other Hoops fans who had travelled to Razgrad for the Champions league qualifier v Ludogorets on Tuesday night," the club said today.

"Daniel Fulham is a long-standing club member and volunteer who has made many international journeys in his working and social life with the same passport as was presented to the border police.

"It is understood that the authorities questioned the validity of the photograph in matching Daniel's identity. The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising on the matter in which there is no doubt about the validity of the passport, and we hope to see the matter closed as quickly as possible for Daniel to return home."