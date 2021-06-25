Shamrock Rovers fail to ignite as Drogheda claim point in front of 1,000 fans at Tallaght Stadium

Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers in action against Luke Heeney, behind, and Daniel O'Reilly of Drogheda United, left, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The idea that allowing 1,000 supporters into Tallaght Stadium would give Shamrock Rovers an edge has been tackled by results.

After a draw against Finn Harps a fortnight ago in the first test event, the champions were frustrated again by a Drogheda side boosted by a small travelling contingent that went home happier than their counterparts.

There was even a few boos at full-time, but they may have been aimed at the officials after a Drogheda penalty to secure the point cancelled out the earlier spot kick awarded to the hosts.

But after a derby defeat to Bohemians on Monday, Rovers have suddenly started to drop points with alarming regularity by their standards.

Stephen Bradley didn't use any subs here, which points to injury issues in the camp and the availability of Richie Towell from next week will be a bonus.

Expand Close 25 June 2021; Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers reacts after failing to convert a chance during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 25 June 2021; Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers reacts after failing to convert a chance during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

However, they will need to go up a few gears ahead of their Champions League tie with Slovan Bratislava next month.

Drogheda were battling against the odds here to avoid a third defeat in the space of seven days.

Tim Clancy mixed things up a bit, starting Jordan Adeyemo and Dinny Corcoran in a front two. The hope that was Adeyemo’s pace would cause issues for the Rovers back three on the break and he was lively in the early exchanges although his best chance was a fluffed header from a cross.

The natives managed to get on top, though, and deserved their half time lead even if it came in slightly controversial circumstances with Dane Massey aggrieved that his old Dundalk pal Sean Gannon convinced the officials he was fouled.

Graham Burke calmly converted. Roberto Lopes might have doubled the lead before the break, but it was a half of few chances overall.

Clancy went with three at the back for the second half, and a key change came before the hour mark with the introduction of first choice attackers Chris Lyons and Mark Doyle.

They began to ask questions of their hosts and drew a penalty of their own with the trickery of Darragh Markey appearing to force a trip from Burke although Paul McLaughlin’s call was again debated.

Lyons put it away, and had another chance on the break in a frenetic period that followed.

Read More

Rovers scored an injury time winner in their previous meeting and upped the tempo with Rory Gaffney having another off night when it came to applying the final touch following a frustrating derby experience.

He was denied by the woodwork in a late rally with the Rovers bench cursing their luck, but they also needed a favour at the death with Killian Philips misdirecting a header when he was left unmarked in the box.

The Hoops will need to sharpen up for sterner tests which lie ahead.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Scales; Gannon, Finn, O'Neill, Greene; Burke, Mandroiu; Gaffney.

Drogheda United: Odumosu, Heeney, O'Reilly, Massey, Kane; Markey, Deegan, Phillips; Murray (Doyle 57); Corcoran (Clarke 69), Adeyemo (Lyons 57).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.