Shamrock Rovers fail to break down 10-man Pat's as Bradley's men drop first points of the season

EVEN the advantage of an extra man for most of the second half could not help Shamrock Rovers find a way past a dogged St Patrick's Athletic side as the Hoops dropped points for the first time this season in a scoreless draw.

A seven-game winning streak for Rovers was ended in a tense Dublin derby, a game that was one-sided - in the visitors' favour - even before Shane Griffin was sent off four minutes into the second half. There was more woe for the Saints when manager Stephen O'Donnell was sent from the dugout in injury time, having been shown a second yellow card by ref Paul McLaughlin.

Rovers keeper Alan Mannus didn't have a single save to make over 90 minutes but his opposite number Brendan Clarke was busy but not over-extended, well protected by his defence even as Rovers pushed hard for a goal in the closing stages.

Rovers had an overwhelming amount of possession in the first half and yet were still unable to get close enough to Clarke's goal.

On nine minutes Clarke blocked an effort from Graham Burke after the Ireland international was set up by Neil Farrugia, and Clarke had a very easy save to make on 15 minutes when Jack Byrne's cross met by the head of Burke but there was no power in the effort.

Aaron McEneff moved into a good position on 24 minutes and fired in a shot but it was well wide of the target. Byrne, being watched by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny, tried to turn the heat up in the closing minutes of the first half, but watched as a free kick was deflected for a corner.

Pat's suffered a blow early in the second half when wide man Griffin was sent off for a second bookable offence, the loss of a player adding to the stress on an already over-worked Saints side.

But the home side held their shape, restricting the league leaders to half-chances. Burke was wide of the target on 71 minutes, while in injury time a shot from McEneff was bravely blocked by Rory Feely. And there was a late scare for Rovers in the fifth minute of injury time. Chris Forrester broke free and was bearing down on goal before he was held back by a shirt tug from Liam Scales but hey could not make the free kick count.

Rovers remain clear at the top, four points ahead of Bohemians as they face up to another derby next week, at home to Shelbourne.

PATS - B Clarke; Titov (Ward 46), McNally, Feely, Bermingham; Desmond, Lennon (King 55); Forrester, Benson, Griffin; Kelly (Gibson 55).

ROVERS - Mannus; Lopes, Grace (Scales 76), O'Brien (Marshall 61); O'Neill (Watts 76), McEneff; Finn (Gaffney 67), Byrne, Farrugia; Burke; Greene (Williams 76).

REF - Paul McLaughlin

