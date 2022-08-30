Shamrock Rovers face tricky FAI Cup quarter-final clash away to Derry City

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers will face Derry City away in the standout tie of the FAI Cup quarter-finals, which will likely come three days after the Hoops Conference League game in Gent.

Stephen Bradley's side struggled in Derry earlier this month, and were held to a 0-0 draw three days after returning from their 2-1 win away to Macedonia's Shkupi. Rovers squeezed past a stern Drogheda United side last Sunday, needing an extra-time strike from Blackpool-bound Andy Lyons to progress. The Candystripes overcame Cork City 2-0 at the Brandywell in the previous round.

Seven-time winners Shelbourne will face Bohemians, who parted company with Keith Long on Tuesday after eight years with the club. The Phibsboro outfit defeated non-league Lucan United 2-0 to secure a quarter-final berth, but Monday’s 3-1 home league defeat to cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic proved to be Long’s final game in charge.

In the other two quarter-final clashes, the two remaining First Division clubs were handed home draws. Limerick side Treaty United host UCD, after the Student’s hit a late winner at Galway United at the weekend. 2020 champions Dundalk face a trip to Waterford, who thrashed Malahide United 6-0 to progress.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Shelbourne v Bohemians

Treaty United v UCD

Waterford v Dundalk

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

Ties to be played on the weekend on September 18.